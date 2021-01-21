Viewtran Group (OTCMKTS:VIEWF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.01

Viewtran Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIEWF)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.00. Viewtran Group shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

About Viewtran Group (OTCMKTS:VIEWF)

Viewtran Group, Inc provides supply chain financial services and enterprise solutions for the technology industry in China. It offers software development and technical deployment services; and hardware, software, and technical services. The company was formerly known as Cogo Group, Inc and changed its name to Viewtran Group, Inc in November 2013.

