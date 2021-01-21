Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Trading 5.4% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) traded up 5.4% on Tuesday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $25.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Village Farms International traded as high as $13.44 and last traded at $13.33. 4,565,521 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 3,688,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Village Farms International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.79.
In other Village Farms International news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $1,761,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,559,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,228,870.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher C. Woodward sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 395,100 shares of company stock worth $4,401,100 over the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The company has a market capitalization of $858.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.55 and a beta of 4.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.34.
Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $43.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Village Farms International, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.
Village Farms International Company Profile (NASDAQ:VFF)
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.
