Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Trading 5.4% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) traded up 5.4% on Tuesday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $25.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Village Farms International traded as high as $13.44 and last traded at $13.33. 4,565,521 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 3,688,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Village Farms International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.79.

In other Village Farms International news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $1,761,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,559,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,228,870.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher C. Woodward sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 395,100 shares of company stock worth $4,401,100 over the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 1,951.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the third quarter worth $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the third quarter worth $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $858.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.55 and a beta of 4.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $43.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Village Farms International, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Village Farms International Company Profile (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

