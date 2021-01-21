Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) CFO Sells $1,770,229.20 in Stock

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 56,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $1,770,229.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 283,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,909,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Virgin Galactic stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.03. The stock had a trading volume of 12,420,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,707,226. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 0.80. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $42.49.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). Analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,693,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,715,000 after buying an additional 2,236,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,098,000 after buying an additional 1,046,028 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,112,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,848,000 after buying an additional 669,566 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,834,000 after buying an additional 917,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 973.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 658,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after buying an additional 597,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SPCE. 140166 lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.