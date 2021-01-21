Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Cut to “Neutral” at 140166

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) was downgraded by 140166 from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

SPCE has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virgin Galactic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

SPCE stock opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.59. Virgin Galactic has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $42.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 56,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $1,770,229.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,909,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Ryans sold 30,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $792,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,434.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,086,305 shares of company stock valued at $55,983,129. 14.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 11,029 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,693,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,550 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

