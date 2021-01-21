Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 2.5% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $34,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 52.7% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V opened at $206.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $401.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $220.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.06.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.23.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

