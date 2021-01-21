Vision Capital Management Inc. Purchases 88,722 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 244.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,722 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 1.8% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 270.2% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 79,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after buying an additional 57,920 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 330.2% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 302.1% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 14,965 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 317.4% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 230,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,752,000 after acquiring an additional 174,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.73.

NYSE:NEE opened at $84.05 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $85.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $164.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.91.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

