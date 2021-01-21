Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivendi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of VIVHY remained flat at $$31.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 33,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,806. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.25. The firm has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Vivendi has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $32.63.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

