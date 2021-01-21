Vystar (OTCMKTS:VYST) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.04

Shares of Vystar Co. (OTCMKTS:VYST) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. Vystar shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 6,355,800 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.

About Vystar (OTCMKTS:VYST)

Vystar Corporation manufactures and sells Vytex natural rubber latex (NRL) products to the manufacturers of rubber and rubber end products in the United States. The company owns a technology to produce Vytex NRL, which reduces antigenic protein in natural rubber latex products to virtually undetectable levels in liquid NRL and finished latex products.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Vystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.