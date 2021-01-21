W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) PT Raised to $70.00 at CL King

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at CL King from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. CL King’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Loop Capital increased their target price on W. R. Grace & Co. from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on W. R. Grace & Co. from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co. from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Grace & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Shares of NYSE:GRA opened at $61.81 on Tuesday. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 52-week low of $26.75 and a 52-week high of $71.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.01.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $419.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.65 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 0.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRA. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 40.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 400.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 12,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

