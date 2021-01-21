Wambolt & Associates LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $48.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.11. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $49.18.

