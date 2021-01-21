Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 3,368 Shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Wambolt & Associates LLC cut its holdings in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,368 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000.

Shares of BIZD opened at $14.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average of $12.60. VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $17.19.

