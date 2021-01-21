Warburg Research Analysts Give alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) (ETR:AOX) a €16.10 Price Target

alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) (ETR:AOX) has been given a €16.10 ($18.94) price objective by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Baader Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.80 ($19.76) target price on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €15.73 ($18.51).

Shares of ETR:AOX opened at €14.36 ($16.89) on Thursday. alstria office REIT-AG has a 1 year low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 1 year high of €15.24 ($17.93). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €14.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of €12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

