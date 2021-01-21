Warburg Research Analysts Give Hypoport SE (HYQ.F) (ETR:HYQ) a €486.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €486.00 ($571.76) target price on Hypoport SE (HYQ.F) (ETR:HYQ) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HYQ. Berenberg Bank set a €440.00 ($517.65) price target on Hypoport SE (HYQ.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Hypoport SE (HYQ.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of ETR HYQ opened at €598.00 ($703.53) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €509.25 and a 200-day moving average price of €472.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Hypoport SE has a 1 year low of €205.50 ($241.76) and a 1 year high of €580.00 ($682.35). The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion and a PE ratio of 162.06.

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

