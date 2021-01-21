Warburg Research Reiterates “€3.10” Price Target for Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D)

Warburg Research set a €3.10 ($3.65) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €3.20 ($3.76) target price on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) target price on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) price target on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) price target on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €2.88 ($3.39).

Shares of O2D opened at €2.28 ($2.69) on Wednesday. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG has a 1 year low of €1.72 ($2.03) and a 1 year high of €2.91 ($3.42). The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of €2.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion and a PE ratio of 22.97.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

