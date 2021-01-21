Waves (WAVES) Hits Market Cap of $738.14 Million

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Waves coin can currently be bought for about $7.09 or 0.00020252 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Waves has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. Waves has a total market capitalization of $738.14 million and approximately $118.98 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Waves alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00009028 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004171 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004334 BTC.

About Waves

WAVES is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,117,230 coins. Waves’ official website is waves.tech . Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.