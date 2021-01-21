WAX (WAXP) Trading 12.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 20th. WAX has a total market capitalization of $66.30 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0443 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WAX has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000406 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000217 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 167.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00044919 BTC.

About WAX

WAXP is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,725,403,359 coins and its circulating supply is 1,497,986,452 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official website is wax.io . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

