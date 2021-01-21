Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Insider Steven Conine Sells 35,920 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) insider Steven Conine sold 35,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.81, for a total transaction of $12,565,175.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,430,730.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

W opened at $294.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.69.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. The company’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 469,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,763,000 after buying an additional 43,603 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,928,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,443,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 173,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,628,000 after buying an additional 67,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 160.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 170,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,506,000 after buying an additional 104,827 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $363.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson raised shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.78.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

