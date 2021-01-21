Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Insider Steven Conine Sells 35,920 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) insider Steven Conine sold 35,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.81, for a total transaction of $12,565,175.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,430,730.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
W opened at $294.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.69.
Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. The company’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
W has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $363.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson raised shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.78.
About Wayfair
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
