Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,586 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines accounts for about 1.8% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $17,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 575,119 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $21,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 12.0% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 60,853 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 164.3% during the third quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 37,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $48.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of -17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.34. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.39.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

