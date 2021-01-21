Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMF. Stairway Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 202,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 71,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 26.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after purchasing an additional 16,375 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,354,000. Finally, Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the third quarter valued at $578,000.

Shares of GMF opened at $139.58 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $74.96 and a twelve month high of $139.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.02.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

