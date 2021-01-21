Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.92 Million Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. The Estée Lauder Companies makes up approximately 1.1% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $10,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In related news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,928,325.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,804.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.06, for a total transaction of $488,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,271,589 shares of company stock worth $555,339,595. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EL. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $231.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.58.

NYSE:EL opened at $255.22 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $267.20. The firm has a market cap of $92.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $254.81 and its 200-day moving average is $226.70.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.