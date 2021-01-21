Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $485,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 36,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 209.6% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $201.37 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $201.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.92.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

