Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fullen Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the third quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 62,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BND stock opened at $87.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.86 and its 200 day moving average is $87.95. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $76.49 and a 1-year high of $89.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $0.291 dividend. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.