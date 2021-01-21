Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 466 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,060,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752,328 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,463,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,935,000 after acquiring an additional 566,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 14.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,764,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,965,000 after purchasing an additional 462,211 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 176.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 710,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,608,000 after purchasing an additional 453,363 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 31.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,373,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,978,000 after purchasing an additional 331,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CL shares. Truist lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.46.

Shares of CL stock opened at $80.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $68.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 7,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,263 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total transaction of $12,380,761.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,756 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,806.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 261,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,529. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

