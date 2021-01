Wedbush Comments on BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Wedbush increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.26. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $198.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $47.35 on Thursday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $49.49. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.17, a PEG ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.42.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,302,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,222,000 after acquiring an additional 50,760 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 7.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,216,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,419,000 after acquiring an additional 161,613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 68,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth approximately $10,930,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, CMO Kevin E. Mayer sold 4,844 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $193,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

