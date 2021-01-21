Wedbush Comments on BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Wedbush increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.26. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $198.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $47.35 on Thursday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $49.49. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.17, a PEG ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.42.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,302,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,222,000 after acquiring an additional 50,760 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 7.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,216,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,419,000 after acquiring an additional 161,613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 68,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth approximately $10,930,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, CMO Kevin E. Mayer sold 4,844 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $193,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

