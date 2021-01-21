Wedbush Raises Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Price Target to $61.00

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $51.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen began coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines stock opened at $56.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.29. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $60.95.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($12.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($11.37). On average, research analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marcio Souza acquired 3,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.08 per share, with a total value of $100,303.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,656. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

