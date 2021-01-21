Wedbush Weighs in on CarMax, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for CarMax in a report released on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will earn $1.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.83. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northcoast Research upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Argus raised their target price on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded CarMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.63.

CarMax stock opened at $122.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.97 and its 200-day moving average is $97.42. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CarMax has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $124.91.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $1,369,933.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,635.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 17,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $1,898,981.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,711.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,599 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,500. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in CarMax by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its stake in CarMax by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

