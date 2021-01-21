Weekend Unlimited Industries (OTCMKTS:WKULF) Trading Down 19.6%

Weekend Unlimited Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:WKULF) shares dropped 19.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 983 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14.

About Weekend Unlimited Industries (OTCMKTS:WKULF)

Weekend Unlimited Industries Inc operates in the regulated cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Business to Business, Hemp Products, and Hemp Cultivation segments. It provides branding and packaging services to cannabis cultivators; and distributes CBD tinctures, topicals, and gel caps.

