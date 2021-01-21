Welch & Forbes LLC Has $2.09 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock opened at $81.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.98. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.49%.

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Argus lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

