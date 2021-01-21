Welch & Forbes LLC Has $3.15 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,636 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC opened at $32.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.59 and a 200 day moving average of $26.01. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $49.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.73, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.94.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

