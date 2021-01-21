Welch & Forbes LLC Has $4.44 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Analog Devices by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in Analog Devices by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 4,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in Analog Devices by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.46.

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $249,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total transaction of $2,511,186.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,630 shares of company stock worth $6,131,398. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $159.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $162.98. The company has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.73, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

