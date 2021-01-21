Welch & Forbes LLC Has $88.19 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 594,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.7% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $88,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in PepsiCo by 50.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,937,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,555,000 after buying an additional 980,642 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PepsiCo by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,805,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,208,000 after buying an additional 720,076 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,277,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,262,000 after purchasing an additional 575,742 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $76,417,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 20.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,959,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,539,000 after purchasing an additional 333,101 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.89.

PEP stock opened at $141.33 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The company has a market cap of $195.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

