Welch & Forbes LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,857 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $7,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. Loop Capital cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.67.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $156.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $97.55 and a twelve month high of $169.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $840,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,743.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 4,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.10, for a total value of $676,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,722,705.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,515 shares of company stock valued at $6,842,436. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

