Welch & Forbes LLC Reduces Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,155 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $13,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.07.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,042 shares of company stock worth $20,844,647. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $173.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $183.40. The firm has a market cap of $314.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.21, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

