Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $330.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.71% from the stock’s current price.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.73.

ULTA stock opened at $295.40 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $310.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.46.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 5,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $1,358,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,988.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total value of $13,257,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,773,945.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

