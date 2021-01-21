Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $330.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.71% from the stock’s current price.
ULTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.73.
ULTA stock opened at $295.40 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $310.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.46.
In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 5,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $1,358,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,988.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total value of $13,257,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,773,945.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
