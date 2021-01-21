WeOwn Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $652,282.00 (CHX)

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One WeOwn coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WeOwn has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. WeOwn has a market cap of $1.06 million and $652,282.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WeOwn alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00062694 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $171.00 or 0.00529037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005953 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00041538 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,279.40 or 0.03958264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

WeOwn Coin Profile

CHX is a coin. Its launch date was March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket . The official message board for WeOwn is medium.com/ownmarket . WeOwn’s official website is weown.com

WeOwn Coin Trading

WeOwn can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeOwn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeOwn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeOwn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WeOwn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WeOwn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.