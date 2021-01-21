Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Rating Increased to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $44.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $43.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Werner Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Werner Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.44.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $42.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $47.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.34.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $590.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.00 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 19,113 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $764,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2,041.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 601.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

