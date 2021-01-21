WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Hits New 12-Month High at $87.85

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $87.85 and last traded at $86.01, with a volume of 467868 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.71.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WCC shares. Wolfe Research upgraded WESCO International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on WESCO International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stephens started coverage on WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on WESCO International from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on WESCO International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.35.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.29. WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in WESCO International in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in WESCO International by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in WESCO International in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in WESCO International by 516.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in WESCO International in the 3rd quarter worth about $376,000.

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

