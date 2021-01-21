Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.42.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WES. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Capital One Financial raised Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE WES traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.16. 1,616,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,453. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Western Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $20.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 3.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.78.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.311 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.99%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $152,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 690.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 15,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

