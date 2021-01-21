Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.32

Shares of Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.32 and traded as low as $4.70. Westwater Resources shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 10,463,035 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.90.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Westwater Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westwater Resources by 199.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 16,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Westwater Resources by 525.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westwater Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:WWR)

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as a diversified energy materials development company. It primarily explores for lithium, graphite, uranium, and Vanadium deposits. The company's principal project is the Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in east-central Alabama.

