Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) will announce earnings of $6.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.91 and the highest is $6.30. Whirlpool reported earnings per share of $4.91 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year earnings of $17.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.81 to $18.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $19.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.56 to $20.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $3.41. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share.

WHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.86.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $195.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $207.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.21.

In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.97, for a total value of $57,223.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,405.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gilles Morel sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.03, for a total transaction of $412,839.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,296 shares in the company, valued at $450,084.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,067 shares of company stock worth $8,610,368 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 345.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

