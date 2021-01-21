WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.77.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on WildBrain from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on WildBrain from $1.25 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on WildBrain from $0.80 to $1.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on WildBrain from $1.40 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded WildBrain from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

OTCMKTS:WLDBF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 94,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,918. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1.14. WildBrain has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

