William Blair Weighs in on Bloomin’ Brands, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bloomin’ Brands in a report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

BLMN has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

BLMN opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.97. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.60.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.87 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 250,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $2,761,500.00. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 306.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 260.2% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 134.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.