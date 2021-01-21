Windward Capital Management Co. CA Has $20.57 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 2.1% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $20,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 140.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 127.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.00.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $2.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $339.29. 19,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,167,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $352.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.92. The firm has a market cap of $94.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.66 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

