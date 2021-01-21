Windward Capital Management Co. CA Takes Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 839 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,102,000. Isomer Partners LP raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 533.3% in the third quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 190,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,502,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 39.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 545,682 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $133,556,000 after buying an additional 153,185 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $31,452,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 60.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 188,015 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,017,000 after purchasing an additional 70,894 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.79.

Shares of PANW stock traded down $4.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $366.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $375.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of -119.53 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.73 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total transaction of $2,672,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 914,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,784,568.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.97, for a total transaction of $11,798,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,766,809.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,656 shares of company stock worth $51,353,212. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

