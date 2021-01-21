Wings (WINGS) Trading Down 2.6% This Week

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Wings has a market cap of $2.66 million and $11,501.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wings has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Wings token can now be bought for about $0.0266 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00061318 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.38 or 0.00520856 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005858 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00041128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,252.03 or 0.03919420 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00016744 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings (WINGS) is a token. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wings is wings.ai

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

