Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.21% from the company’s previous close.

WING has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on Wingstop from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Wingstop from $176.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. CL King initiated coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Wingstop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Wingstop from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.81.

Shares of WING stock opened at $152.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 158.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $64.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.11 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WING. FMR LLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 209.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,291,000 after purchasing an additional 459,133 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Wingstop during the third quarter worth approximately $12,687,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 105.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 119,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,280,000 after purchasing an additional 61,225 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Wingstop by 42.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,210,000 after purchasing an additional 58,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Wingstop by 29.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,907,000 after purchasing an additional 58,693 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

