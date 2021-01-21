Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Announces Earnings Results

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $68.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.04. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $69.88. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61.

In other Wintrust Financial news, President Timothy Crane sold 6,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $413,341.76. Following the transaction, the president now owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,740.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $797,100.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,042. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on WTFC. Wedbush raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

