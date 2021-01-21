Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $68.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.04. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $69.88.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

In other news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 15,000 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $797,100.00. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $840,600.63. Insiders have sold a total of 36,141 shares of company stock worth $2,051,042 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WTFC shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.