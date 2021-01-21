Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS.
Shares of WTFC stock opened at $68.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.04. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $69.88.
In other news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 15,000 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $797,100.00. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $840,600.63. Insiders have sold a total of 36,141 shares of company stock worth $2,051,042 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.
About Wintrust Financial
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
