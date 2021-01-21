WNS’s (WNS) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

WNS (NYSE:WNS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

WNS has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Cowen raised their price target on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of WNS from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WNS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.64.

Get WNS alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $71.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.59. WNS has a 52 week low of $34.26 and a 52 week high of $75.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of WNS by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,973,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,436,000 after acquiring an additional 650,148 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WNS by 2.2% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,428,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,296,000 after buying an additional 52,050 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 17.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,631,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,359,000 after acquiring an additional 247,042 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in WNS by 10.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,329,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,051,000 after acquiring an additional 127,902 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in WNS by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 894,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.