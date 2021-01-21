Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $243.41.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WDAY. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Workday from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total transaction of $50,007,034.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $285,735.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 549,873 shares of company stock worth $124,480,122. 26.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $848,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 6,704.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WDAY stock traded up $5.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.79. 2,488,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,077,295. The company has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.28 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.09 and its 200 day moving average is $213.38. Workday has a 1 year low of $107.75 and a 1 year high of $259.01.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workday will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

